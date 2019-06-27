Atwater Village - L.A. wants to make a more welcoming and greener impression for those coming from and going to the neighboring City of Glendale.

The now barren and sad looking concrete median on the L.A. side of Glendale Boulevard will be brightened up with trees and greenery.

No one has said when this will happen, or exactly what the greenery will consist of. But the City Council budget for 2019-2020 includes $232,000 to beautify the approximately 700-foot-long section of Glendale Boulevard where it dips under the train tracks that form the border with the City of Glendale, according to Tony Arranaga, communications director for Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.

Trees, shrubbery and grass already fill much of the Glendale Boulevard median that passes through the heart of a neighborhood commercial district. But apparently some residents thought the barren section of the median on the north end of the boulevard could also use some greening up.

“I got the idea when the City of Glendale planted trees on their side of Glendale Blvd.,” said Matthew Weil, who chairs the Community Greening Committee for the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council. He added they had noticed other median beautification projects elsewhere in O'Farrell’s Council District 13, where Atwater Village is located.

“This stretch of Glendale Blvd is a massive blank canvas passed by heavy traffic entering and exiting Los Angeles every day,” Weil said. “The City has an opportunity to do something really special here.”

In addition to the landscaped median on Glendale Boulevard, Arranaga said future plans could also include a "Welcome to Atwater Village" sign on Fletcher Drive at the 2 Freeway.