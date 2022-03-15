Atwater Village -- Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary principal Karen Sulahian knew something was up when she struggled to give away a bicycle to students as a reward for good behavior. She couldn’t believe that other prizes were more desirous than a free bike.

In fact, the Atwater Village educator was seeing evidence of a trend of fewer-grade schoolers learning how to ride a bike. A HuffingtonPost article highlighted that children are spending less time biking (as well as walking). Numerous reasons -- including safety concerns, traffic, sprawl, hectic schedules and cost --- have been blamed for the decline.

“The good ol’ days when you got together with your friends and built some of that independence on a small scale are disappearing,” Sulahian said. “Families are reticent to let their kids go out on their own, so they’re not learning how to ride bicycles, which has a whole lot of ramifications.”

Enter the All Kids Bike program from the Strider Education Foundation. The nonprofit established the PE Learn-To-Ride programs, which feature Strider brand balance bikes with optional pedals to teach children to balance while building confidence.

The $5,000 program, which is free to schools but requires private donations, provides a fleet of 24 balance bikes as well as helmets, teacher training and other support.

So far this school year, All Kids Bike has established programs at 13 LAUSD schools, including Glenfeliz. The Atwater Village school launched its bike program with a celebration last month, with kindergartners and first graders eager to try out the new rides.

Glenfeliz’s path to a bike program started with Charles Fleming, a local journalist, author and motorcycle enthusiast with fond memories of riding a bike as a kid. “It just breaks my heart when I read these statistics about how few kids have access to a bicycle, ride a bicycle, know how to ride a bicycle, have a place that’s safe to ride a bicycle,” Fleming said.

Fleming organized a fundraiser that brought in more than $7,000, more than enough to establish an All Kids Bike program.

“It’s a whole generation of kids that missed out as a real hallmark of independence,” Sulahian said of the decline in bike riding among kids. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to give that [opportunity] to our kids who wouldn’t normally get it.”