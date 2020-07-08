Atwater Village - Vandals hit the Chevy Chase Skatepark over the July 4 weekend, smearing some of the ramps with black, slightly sticky substance.
One visitor also said some of the coping (rails or edges along which skater might slide they boards) was damaged.
“We are saddened about the vandalism that occurred over the Fourth of July weekend,” said Rose Watson from the Department of Recreation and Parks. “We are investigating while we assess the conditions for repair.”
Though all skate parks are still officially closed, skaters could still be found using the facility on a Tuesday afternoon. But most avoided ramps at the northern edge of the park, which had been hit heavily with the black substance.
One father and son on those ramps, however, indicated they were not having any problem riding their scooters there.
The new skate park was opened a year - almost to the day - before this recent act of vandalism. It was the result of a campaign by lifelong Atwater Village resident Gerardo Rivera.
