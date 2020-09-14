Atwater Village -- Palette Food and Juice is closing after nearly four years at the end of the month in the wake of a pandemic-related drop in business and a rent-increase.

Palette tried to pivot from take-out food and drinks to start selling grocery store items during the beginning of the lockdown and brought back their full menu in May, but their sales remained too low, the owners said.

Co-owner Molly Keith announced the Sept. 30 closure in a heartfelt video posted earlier this month on Instagram.

"I don’t have to tell y’all that things have been hard for small business especially restaurants," Keith said. "They keep saying if you’re mostly take out, you should be fine. But this has simply not been the case for us."

Keith mentioned their PPP loan ran out in July and their sales have been 25% of what they were before COVID. Palette was still in business despite these barriers, but the last straw was a rent increase.

"We couldn't even pay the rent we were paying before," Keith said. "We're just going to close up shop and ride this thing out for a while and see because it just it doesn't make sense to pour a lot of capital into another space ... when the economic climate in Los Angeles and in the U.S. is so uncertain right now."

Keith and her co-owner Melissa Nester opened Palette with the dream of serving a 100% local menu. Nester was an entertainment-industry hairstylist and Keith had been working in the restaurant industry for over 25 years, from dishwasher to head chef. They manage to have a menu that was 95% local and reduced their waste to a single trash bag a day.

"Most most places will have like one or two vendors for produce," Keith said, "We had like 25, and people loved it because we were constantly having things that people had never heard about."

They hope to sell out by the end of the month. If that's not the case, they will be donating any food left over to the Hollywood Food Coalition.

"We thank them so much for allowing us to be a part of their community for the past four years," Keith said of their customers. "We'll miss them very much."