Atwater Village -- You eat breakfast and lunch at Blu Jam Café, and it’s hard not to wonder what dinner would be like. Of course, all you can do is wonder, because they only serve breakfast and lunch. But each of those meals is packed with dishes so substantial -- and so crazy delicious -- that dinner may well be a non-necessity.
Just consider the Brunch Carbonara. For those who think of brunch as a couple of bagels, some cream cheese and lox, this is a crazy big meal. It’s a mix of risotto with pasta carbonara, a soul satisfying pile of arborio rice, smoked bacon, green peas, mozzarella, poached eggs and a green herb sauce. It is, at once, breakfast, lunch and dinner – plus leftovers for the next day. It’s a lot of food. But then, that’s the essence of Blu Jam – start with big, and make it bigger.
There are few dishes that haven’t been supersized in some tasty fashion. Consider the Brunch Burger, which could be a 4th of July Feast Centerpiece -- nicely grilled ground beef, with a fine tasty char on it, smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, and a sunnyside up egg on a thick, crisped bun, with crunchy spuds on the side.
It sits on the menu between the Burgundy Omelette, made with a trio of huevos served open-faced with lots of goat cheese piled on top … and the Blu Jam Benedict … which might be a reg’lar Benedict were it not for the presence of Black Forest ham. Even the French toast is turned into a variation on churros, with cinnamon, sugar, cornflakes and a vanilla glaze. This is not a good place in which to worry about either cholesterol or blood sugar. But then, the crowd tends to be lean, well exercised and well-tended; lots of bare midriffs on a weekend morning.
The Atwater Village Blu Jam is one of seven branches; the others are in Hollywood, Downtown LA, Brentwood, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Woodland Hills. For a hyper-busy brunch hotspot on one of the busiest streets on the Eastside – traffic is relentless, parking is a challenge – Blu Jam is strikingly … relaxed.
The wait for a table can be considerable. But it’s a happy wait -- as happy as standing in a scrum for 45 minutes can be. The staff is well trained -- they never seem overwhelmed by the crowds or quirky diner requests -- you offer this many dishes with eggs, you’re going to get a lot of very specific descriptions of exactly how the huevos are to be cooked.
Once you have a cup of the French Press Guatemalan in hand, it’s hard not to sit at an outdoor table, watching the world flow by. There’s no need to rush through the spicy vegan Tex Mex tofu hash or the Hangover Scramble.
Blu Jam may be jammed. But “blue” is a soothing color. And the White Tip Jasmine tea is, as the menu says, “calming and centering.” Just remember to put some money in the meter.
