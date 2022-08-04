blu jam crunchy french toast

Atwater Village -- You eat breakfast and lunch at Blu Jam Café, and it’s hard not to wonder what dinner would be like. Of course, all you can do is wonder, because they only serve breakfast and lunch. But each of those meals is packed with dishes so substantial -- and so crazy delicious -- that dinner may well be a non-necessity.

Just consider the Brunch Carbonara. For those who think of brunch as a couple of bagels, some cream cheese and lox, this is a crazy big meal. It’s a mix of risotto with pasta carbonara, a soul satisfying pile of arborio rice, smoked bacon, green peas, mozzarella, poached eggs and a green herb sauce. It is, at once, breakfast, lunch and dinner – plus leftovers for the next day. It’s a lot of food. But then, that’s the essence of Blu Jam – start with big, and make it bigger.

