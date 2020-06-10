Atwater Village - A cat was killed Tuesday night in a house fire along Larga Avenue, but the woman living in the home was able to escape the flames.

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Larga Avenue, near Silver Lake Boulevard, about 8:50 p.m., to extinguish the flames in a one-story home with "excessive personal storage", according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A knockdown was called at 9:07 p.m., Humphrey said.

The woman who lives in the home was able to get out, but her cat was "discovered by firefighters to be lifeless in a smoke-charged portion of the residence and beyond veterinary assistance," Humphrey said.

The fire, which began in or near a water heater enclosure near the kitchen, is considered accidental, he said.