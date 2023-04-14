Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Los Angeles River is lousy with trash, from plastic water bottles to old tires, polluting the natural habitat, masking the area's natural beauty and ultimately flowing into the Pacific Ocean. FOLAR estimates that from 1989 to 2019, 70,000 volunteers have removed nearly 800 tons of trash and debris, and this doesn’t include what the Department of Sanitation removes. Last summer’s clean-ups alone pulled 50,000 pounds of trash across 15 sites from the river.
My then seven-year-old son was surprisingly enthusiastic about the early Saturday morning trudging out to the river with the sole intention of picking up garbage. With approximately 100 other volunteers gathered at North Atwater Park, we donned protective gloves and made our way to the west bank of the river, crossing the newish bridge with the large mast seen from the freeway.
One of the rules was not to disturb any of the unhoused individuals living along the river. The second rule was not to pick up any needles. Of course, my son was the first to find a needle, but he followed the directions and alerted a volunteer coordinator.
We enthusiastically picked up garbage such as bottles, plastic bags and old clothes. My son was incredulous: “Why is there a shopping cart in the river? Why is there a milk jug in the river?” Why indeed.
I wondered what he got from our experience on the river that Saturday morning in June. So I asked him myself.
His Response: “There was a lot of garbage in the river!”
That pretty much sums it up.
195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.