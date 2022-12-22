Not everyone stays home for Christmas.
Here are 10 Eastside restaurants that are open on Christmas Day and Eve.
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve
East Hollywood
Crispy Pork Gang - Thai, 5253 Hollywood Blvd
Wide selection of curries, noodles, rice dishes, and more. Always open except for a couple of hours in the morning, and Christmas is no exception. But for those two days, they will not offer their usual weekend, night, or lunch specials.
- Christmas Eve: 8 am to 6 am
- Christmas Day: 8 am to 6 am
Silver Lake
Izakaya Osen - Japanese, 2903 Sunset Blvd.
Sushi and other Japanese home food, including a selection of bacon-wrapped items.
- Christmas Eve: 12 pm to 11 pm
- Christmas Day: 12 pm - 10 pm
Omakase by Osen - Japanese, 3503 Sunset Blvd.
A sister location to Izakaya Osen, Omakase specializes in hand roll and the titular "omakase" cuisine, in which the chef chooses the meal for the customers. The staff recommends making reservations as soon as possible.
- Christmas Eve: 5 pm - 11 pm
- Christmas Day: 5 pm - 10 pm
Ramen Tatsunoya - ramen, 3440 Sunset Blvd.
Casual, fresh, and affordable ramen and appetizers.
- Christmas Eve: 12 pm to 10 pm
- Christmas Day: 12 pm to 10 pm
WOOD - Italian, 2861 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Wood-fired pizza, and a variety of handmade pastas and small plates.
- Christmas Eve: 11 am to 11 pm
- Christmas Day: 11 am to 11 pm
Christmas Eve Only
(Note the hours - most close in the afternoon.)
Atwater Village
Giamela’s - submarine sandwiches, 3178 Los Feliz Blvd.
Top-rated subs, pizza, and pastas.
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 3 pm
Echo Park
The Lonely Oyster - Seafood, oyster bar, 1320 Echo Park Ave.
Special Christmas Eve prix fixe meal with six courses, including wagyu beef, along with the full raw bar. (For the full menu, click this link and scroll down).
- Christmas Eve: 12 pm to 9 pm
Lincoln Heights
Maddalena Restaurant (at San Antonio Winery) - Italian, 737 Lamar St.
Italian and other selections - along with wine flights and, of course, the nearby San Antonio Winery tasting room.
- Christmas Eve: Closes at 3:30 pm.
Los Feliz
Cafe Los Feliz - bakery and coffee shop, 2118 Hillhurst Ave.
Breakfast and lunch items.
- Christmas Eve: 7 am to 3 pm
Silver Lake
All Day Baby - diner, 3200 Sunset Blvd.
Modern fusion version of diner cuisine.
- Christmas Eve: 9 am to 3 pm
