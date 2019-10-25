Film shoot turns back the clock in Atwater Village

Atwater Village -- If you have driven down Fletcher Drive near Atwater Avenue this week you might have thought you had taken a trip into the past.

Cars and trucks and even a bus from the '30s and '40s are parked outside Foster's Freeze and at the neighborhood auto repair shop.

What's going on? A film shoot, of course.

Residents say it's for a multi-day and night shoot for "Hollywood," a Netflix drama set in 1940s Hollywood.

The filmmakers are making use of a few vintage buildings along Fletcher, including the Streamline Moderne-style Luis Lopez Automotive, which has been transformed into Golden Tip Gasoline for the series.

The repair shop had been closed for an extensive renovation and will now be closed even longer as it is being used as a film location, owner Luis Lopez on his website.

"What started out as a renovation project has now snowballed into some on-location filming. Only in L.A," said Lopez.

Thanks to Kevin Kuzma for sharing the photos.