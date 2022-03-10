4200 verdant map

Atwater Village -- A fire damaged a two-story office building this morning, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 4200 block of East Verdant Street at 9:42 a.m. extinguished the flames on the second floor in 29 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

News That Hits Home

