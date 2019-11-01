Atwater Village -- A fire at a recycling yard burned for about five hours today, sending flames and plumes of smoke skyward near the 5 and 134 freeways and forcing firefighters to pour water on the flames from the perimeter of the blaze.
The L.A. Fire Department said the fire was burning outdoors at 4560 W. Doran Street in North Atwater Village. That address corresponds to American Reclamation Inc., described on its website as "a family-owned waste collection and recycling company that has been operating for over 50 years."
Near 90 firefighters battled the blaze from a defensive posture, using hose streams to "surround and drown" the flames, Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said.
"The flames have all been extinguished, with minor flare ups when the debris is turned over, revealing heat underneath," Prange said about 10:20 p.m. "Firefighters will continue to drown the pile throughout the night and companies will be brought in to rotate personnel periodically."
While the fire had been extinguished, the smell of smoke was still strong across Atwater Village and portions of Silver Lake and Echo Park.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but no civilians were hurt and no structures were threatened, he said.
Residents and those at area businesses were advised to stay indoors with doors and windows closed. Motorists were advised to turn off their air conditioners or modify settings to recirculate cabin air.
Los Angeles County and Glendale Fire departments assisted LAFD crews
Story updated at 10:38 pm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.