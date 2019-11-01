Atwater Village -- A fire at a recycling yard burned for about five hours today, sending flames and plumes of smoke skyward near the 5 and 134 freeways and forcing firefighters to pour water on the flames from the perimeter of the blaze.

The L.A. Fire Department said the fire was burning outdoors at 4560 W. Doran Street in North Atwater Village. That address corresponds to American Reclamation Inc., described on its website as "a family-owned waste collection and recycling company that has been operating for over 50 years."

Near 90 firefighters battled the blaze from a defensive posture, using hose streams to "surround and drown" the flames, Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said.

"The flames have all been extinguished, with minor flare ups when the debris is turned over, revealing heat underneath," Prange said about 10:20 p.m. "Firefighters will continue to drown the pile throughout the night and companies will be brought in to rotate personnel periodically."

While the fire had been extinguished, the smell of smoke was still strong across Atwater Village and portions of Silver Lake and Echo Park.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but no civilians were hurt and no structures were threatened, he said.

Residents and those at area businesses were advised to stay indoors with doors and windows closed. Motorists were advised to turn off their air conditioners or modify settings to recirculate cabin air.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Los Angeles County and Glendale Fire departments assisted LAFD crews

Story updated at 10:38 pm