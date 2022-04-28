Atwater Village: Enrique “Ricky” Rosas has been tending bar at the Tam O’Shanter long enough to remember when smoking was allowed inside, and Rod Stewart would stop by and leave generous tips. Then there was the night the naked guy jumped on the piano.

After working nearly 45 years at the Tam, Rosas has seen it all.

The Mexican immigrant started in the kitchen before serving as a busboy, barback and finally, at age 19, a bartender. According to the owners, he is one of L.A.’s longest-serving bartenders in one location.

He knows his regulars by name and their drinks by heart. He took some time out of a quiet Friday afternoon to discuss his career at the Tam.

Have you ever been tempted to leave?

I’ll be 65 this year. I think it’s getting closer. We’ll see. The body still moves alright. A little ache here and there, but nothing I can’t handle.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen?

Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, this was about the only good restaurant in the area. It used to be busy here seven nights a week. It was crazy stuff. This fellow came in, maybe 11 o’clock at night. Everybody was singing, smoking. We had meatballs and potato chips for free. He came over and helped himself. All of a sudden my waitress says “Oh my god, Ricky, you won’t believe what’s happening!” The guy got totally naked and jumped on the piano.

What is the biggest change you’ve seen here tending bar at the Tam?

When they started banning smoking in the bar, we lost a lot of customers. In those years, everybody was smoking, including me.The patio is a big change. That brought a lot of business. Recently with the whiskey selection we have here, it’s a lot of new, young people.

What’s the biggest tip you ever got?

Rod Stewart was really good to me. On Thursdays, he would play soccer with the English team at Griffith Park. When they finished playing, they used to come here. Good guy.

A nice person, Chick Hearn. He used to come here and they would call him Mr. Hearn. “Ricky, you’re my friend, call me Chick.” Oh, OK!

Did you think of packing it up during the pandemic?

Yes. I thought about it. But I didn’t have any plans. I was happy when they called me and said “Ricky, we’re going to be open pretty soon.” I said “I just want to do something.”

What are your plans for the future?

I have a place in Mexico. I might want to do something there, maybe build a little bar, not to work it, just to have something to do.