Atwater Village -- When resident Courtney Morris received a blocked call earlier this year, she was hesitant to answer. Must be a spammer, right?
Luckily Morris answered: it was Congressman Adam Schiff calling to inform her she was one of his district's Women of the Year honorees.
“I was completely shocked,” Morris said. “It’s humbling. I’m very honored to be in the company of those other women.”
Morris is one of 14 women recognized by Schiff’s office for their community involvement. She served four consecutive terms on the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council and played key roles in organizing numerous area events. Termed out, Morris is still active, volunteering her time on various committees.
An Oklahoma native, Morris said that ‘volunteer work has always been really important to me.” She quickly fell in love with Atwater Village after moving here in 2010 and soon ran for neighborhood council.
“It immediately felt like home to me.”
Morris’ generosity goes beyond her council work. She’s a self-described “quintessential crazy dog person,” having fostered 50 animals during her time in L.A., and dreams of starting a nonprofit rescue.
The 35-year-old wife and mother of an 18-month-old daughter appreciates Congressman Schiff’s efforts on behalf of women.
“This has been a really hard year to be a woman in this country,” said Morris, who works as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Talent Management Team. “I have been feeling the weight of everything going on. It’s been a year.”
Morris’s advice to anyone looking to get involved but not sure where to start is simple:
“Nothing is too small.”
