Now that the pandemic is apparently in the rearview mirror, though, things are happening again for the nearly 1,200-foot-long viaduct between Atwater Village and Silver Lake, according to a recent statement from the City’s Bureau of Engineering.
With contracts awarded in the spring, the groundbreaking is scheduled for the coming winter. Construction is expected to run from spring 2024 to sometime in 2029 - right around when the bridge turns 100.
For commuters, that’ll mean five or six years of traffic being rerouted in various ways, with construction taking place primarily during the river's dry season - April 15 to October 15. At no point, however, will the bridge be closed to traffic entirely, the BOE stated.
The projected cost of the project now stands at $80 million. Construction includes:
A seismic retrofit
Widening the bridge for walking, ADA accessibility, and bike lanes on either side
Connections to the LA RiverWay walking and biking path
Restoration and preservation of historic elements
Stormwater capture
An infiltration basin to protect river water quality
Realignment of the I-5 northbound off-ramp for east and west travel along Glendale Boulevard
