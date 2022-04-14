Atwater Village -- A man was shot and killed by police this afternoon following the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle.
The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. near Tyburn Street and Atwater Avenue after the suspect crashed his vehicle during a pursuit, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Police say the driver, who was armed, exited the vehicle when he was shot. The man "ultimately succumbed to his injuries," Glendale police said in a statement.
A passenger who fled was taken into custody.
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.
The chase began when Glendale patrol officers tried to stop the suspected stolen vehicle at Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road.
The suspect crashed into numerous vehicles during the case but no injuries have been reported.
Updated @ 7:05 pm
