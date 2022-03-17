Atwater Village -- When Lawrence Frank co-founded a fairytale-like restaurant in 1922, there’s no way he could have anticipated that patrons would still be enjoying his passion project a century later: The Tam O’Shanter.

“To see it succeed and thrive and carry on into its hundredth year, I think he’d be incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to do,” said Ryan Wilson, CEO of Lawry’s Restaurants and Frank’s great-grandson.

Today, the Tam O'Shanter kicks off its 100-year birthday with a St. Patrick's Day party, featuring live music, plenty of green beer, and 1,000 pounds of corned beef and cabbage. The celebration continues throughout the year with whiskey tastings, the release of a coffee table book and other happenings.

John Lindquist has been General Manager of the Tam O’Shanter for 12 years. The key to the restaurant's success, he says, is a sense of family connecting owners, staff and guests.

“There is an extreme sense of ownership among all my co-workers, that they have this piece of history that they’re stewarding for whatever time that they’ve been here,” Lindquist said. “It’s that type of camaraderie and family that shows through to the guests coming in day in and day out.”

Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp, founders of Van de Kamp’s Holland Dutch Bakeries (you can still find the Van de Kamp Bakery building in Glassell Park) opened what was first called Montgomery’s Country Inn in 1922. They later renamed the roadside restaurant on Los Feliz Boulevard for a Robert Burns poem “Tam O’Shanter.”

The owners commissioned a set designer - how Hollywood - to design the Tam O’Shanter Inn, which was once a popular haunt of Walt Disney, who lived and worked nearby. Frank and Van de Kamp eventually opened the Lawry’s restaurant chain, and the family still owns the Tam.

Wilson got his start in the family business as a chef at the Tam O’Shanter while in college, working the line on Friday nights. He eventually became the Executive Chef of Lawry’s Restaurants before being named CEO in 2020. He credits the Tam’s hospitality and accessibility for its longevity.

“I think that’s something my great grandfather really would recognize,” Wilson said. “He wanted this to be a restaurant for everyone.”

Having served hearty Scottish fare for a century, the team at the Tam O’Shanter understands the delicate balance of managing a legacy while looking forward.

“One of our opportunities and goals in celebrating the 100th anniversary is not to celebrate an old restaurant, but celebrate a really cherished restaurant and a part of the fabric of Los Angeles and why it’s relevant today,” Wilson said.