Atwater Village -- Hugo’s Tacos is temporarily closing restaurants in Atwater Village and Studio City because of resistance and abuse from customers who won't wear face masks, the company said.

"Our Taco Stands are exhausted by the constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks," says a notice on Hugo's Facebook page and one posted on the window of the stand at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Atwater Avenue. "Staff have been harassed, called names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them. A mask isn't symbolic of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy."

The notice did not indicate which store location had the majority of the problems. But, according to the notice, "The majority of our guests ... are always respectful and kind."

The Atwater Village location, which opened in 2008, closed Saturday while a decision was made to also close the Hugo's in Studio City on Sunday morning, according to CBS2.

Co-owner Bill Kohne told the L.A. Times that the incidents involving those resistant to wearing masks have "more vitriol attached to them" in recent weeks.

It's not clear when the two taco stands will reopen. "Both locations are going to take a break and recharge," said the restaurant on Facebook.