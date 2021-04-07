Atwater Village - A man is being sought on suspicion of robbing a Del Taco, threatening the clerk with a large knife.

Police from LAPD Northeast Division said the suspect entered the Del Taco at 3020 Los Feliz Blvd. on March 22 at 12:45 p.m.

He walked behind the counter and held the knife while making the employee open the register.

The suspect is described as a male Latino, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his identity can contact Officer Peinado of LAPD's Northeast Division, at (323) 561-3486. Anonymous tips may be left at (800) 222-8477, or at lacrimestoppers.org.