Atwater Village -- A man who was shot and killed by police earlier this month was running in the direction of officers with a box cutter when they opened fire, the LAPD said today.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Jose Antonio de Santiago-Medina, had ignored officers' commands and had earlier threatened two people near the 3800 block of Edenhurst Avenue with the box cutter, according to additional details of the confrontation that took place on the afternoon of June 6.

Santiago-Medina was hit by a beanbag round fired by one officer and gunfire from the officer, identified as Northeast Division Police Officer III Paul Bernd.

After searching for the suspect, police found Santiago-Medina standing on the sidewalk in front of a residence. Here's a rundown of what police said happened:

"An officer gave commands in Spanish to the man; initially he followed the directions being given. After about 30 seconds, he stopped following the directions of the officer, reached into his rear waistband and removed a box cutter. The man dropped the box cutter, but quickly picked it up from the sidewalk. While holding the box cutter and ignoring the commands being given by officers, the man ran in the direction of officers; resulting in one officer firing a beanbag shotgun and Northeast Division Police Officer III Paul Bernd, Serial No. 36841, firing his handgun at the man. He was struck by both the beanbag round and gunfire and fell to the ground."

Santiago-Medina was pronounced dead at the scene. A box cutter was recovered at the scene, police said.

Details of the fatal shooting were released after the department conducted an internal investigation that will be reviewed by the Police Commission and District Attorney to see if it followed department policy.

