Atwater Village -- The LAPD has released bodycam and dashboard cam video of last month's fatal shooting of a man by officers after he lunged at police while holding a box cutter, the department said.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Jose Antonio de Santiago-Medina, had ignored officers' commands and had earlier threatened two people near the 3800 block of Edenhurst Avenue on June 6, said the LAPD.

The videos -- recorded from two body-worn cameras and a dashboard cam -- show Santiago-Medina, clad in black or dark colored clothing, standing on the sidewalk in front of a home with arms raised. He then reaches behind his back into his waistband and then picks up something on the sidewalk before running in the direction officers.

Santiago-Medina was hit by a beanbag round fired by one officer and gunfire from the officer, who had been previously identified as Northeast Division Police Officer III Paul Bernd.

Here's a rundown of what police said happened:

"An officer gave commands in Spanish to the man; initially he followed the directions being given. After about 30 seconds, he stopped following the directions of the officer, reached into his rear waistband and removed a box cutter. The man dropped the box cutter, but quickly picked it up from the sidewalk. While holding the box cutter and ignoring the commands being given by officers, the man ran in the direction of officers; resulting in one officer firing a beanbag shotgun and Northeast Division Police Officer III Paul Bernd, Serial No. 36841, firing his handgun at the man. He was struck by both the beanbag round and gunfire and fell to the ground."

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Santiago-Medina was pronounced dead at the scene. A box cutter was recovered at the scene, police said.

An internal investigation of the shooting will be reviewed by the Police Commission and District Attorney to see if it followed department policy.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the LAPD at (213) 486-5230. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.