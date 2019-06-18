North Atwater Bridge Mast looking south

The completed mast will eventually be 125-feet tall.

 Jesus Sanchez

Atwater Village -- Construction crews on Friday installed an angled white tower  in the L.A. River channel that will form a key element of the North Atwater Bridge.

The 60-foot-high tower -- referred to as a "mast" in this case --  stands atop a large concrete base and is located about a half-mile north of Los Feliz Boulevard, rising above the channel and visible to motorists on the nearby 5 Freeway. 

A new L.A. River bridge in Atwater Village is turning out to be a costly gift [updated]

Cables will be attached to the angled mast to support the bridge platform

 Courtesy Bureau of Engineering

Numerous metal cables will eventually be strung from the angled mast to support the 300-foot-long, cable-stayed bridge that will carry pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians over the L.A. River. 

When the remaining section is installed, the mast will reach a height of 125-feet, said Mary Nemick with the city's Bureau of Engineering. 

The $16 million bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to current estimates.

North Atwater Bridge Mast looking northeast
Jesus Sanchez

