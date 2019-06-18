Atwater Village -- Construction crews on Friday installed an angled white tower in the L.A. River channel that will form a key element of the North Atwater Bridge.

The 60-foot-high tower -- referred to as a "mast" in this case -- stands atop a large concrete base and is located about a half-mile north of Los Feliz Boulevard, rising above the channel and visible to motorists on the nearby 5 Freeway.

Numerous metal cables will eventually be strung from the angled mast to support the 300-foot-long, cable-stayed bridge that will carry pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians over the L.A. River.

When the remaining section is installed, the mast will reach a height of 125-feet, said Mary Nemick with the city's Bureau of Engineering.

The $16 million bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to current estimates.