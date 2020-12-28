Atwater Village -- A man and a woman were rescued early this morning when they became stranded on a small island in the rain-bloated Los Angeles River, authorities said.

The dangerous situation was reported at 2:26 a.m. in the LA River just south of Glendale Boulevard, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

A passerby called for help after discovering the people surrounded by 3-4-foot water moving 5-8 mph, Humphrey said. It is at or near where they apparently lived.

A Swift Water Rescue team tethered an inflatable rescue boat to a secure area and brought the people to safety in 65 minutes while an LAFD helicopter searched the area to make sure no other people or pets were in danger, he said.

The rescued people declined transport to a hospital and were released at the scene, Humphrey said.