Atwater Village -- A man in his 60s was found dead this morning in the 4200 block of Chevy Chase Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The body was found about 7:25 a.m., police said.

Information was not immediately available on the man's identity or cause of death.

The cause of his death will have to be determined by the coroner's office, according to the LAPD.

