Atwater Village - Firefighters rescued a 40-year-old man who became stranded Sunday in about in about two feet of floodwater some 25 feet from shore, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man became stranded at the L.A. River and Los Feliz Boulevard about 2:35 p.m., fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The floodwater was moving about five to eight miles per hour, Humphrey said.

The rescued man, who was not injured, declined ambulance transfer to a hospital, he said.

He declined to say why he was in the river, Humphrey added.