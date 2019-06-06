Atwater Village -- One man was killed during an officer-involved shooting this afternoon, according to the LAPD.

The shooting took place at about 12 pm when officers responded to reports that a man was walking around and threatening persons with an "edged weapon" near Appleton Street and Edenhurst Avenue, said LAPD spokesperson Tony Im.

After police encountered the man, an officer involved shooting took place, said Im. The man was struck by the officer's gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. The weapon was recovered.

No officers or other persons were injured.

Im had no information about what prompted officers to open fire. He could not provide a description of the edged weapon.

No further details were available.