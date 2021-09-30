Atwater Village - Morihiro Onodera has been called a "sushi legend" and superstar. His fans have followed him across Los Angeles for more than thirty years as he worked and ran some of the city's most acclaimed sushi restaurants -- Katsu, Matsuhisa and Mori Sushi, which he owned.

And those same loyal patrons as well as restaurant critics showed up when he quietly opened his newest venture, Morihiro, last November in a Glendale Boulevard storefront without a sign.

This week, less than a year after it opened, Morihiro received a coveted one-star rating in the influential Michelin guide. It was one of several Los Angeles and Orange County restaurants that earned their first star.

Onodera's omakase, a special menu selected by the chef, was singled out for praise.

Michelin notes that “chef Morihiro Onodera's omakase yields an impressive amount of food that includes such impeccably executed items as firefly squid with wakame seaweed and halibut sashimi with pink peppercorn.”

The Michelin guide observed an “onslaught of people vying to get in.” And well before the guide came out, L.A. Times’s restaurant critic Bill Addison had already called Onodera “an L.A. sushi legend,” quoting his praises from one restaurant critic after another, going back to 1985.

Addison also noted that reservations are booked weeks in advance to sit at the six-seat sushi bar for an "extravagant omakase" that starts at $350 a person.

Don't expect that wait to get any shorter now.