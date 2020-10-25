Atwater Village -- A man was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Atwater Village.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Chevy Chase Drive, according to Officer F. Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The suspect approached the victim, shot him and fled the scene, Gonzalez said.

The victim, in his 20s, was hospitalized with stable vital signs, the officer said.

It was unknown whether the shooting was gang related and no suspect information was available, he said.