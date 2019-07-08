Atwater Village -- It was two years ago that Gerardo Rivera began a campaign bring a skate park to his North Atwater Village neighborhood. He approached Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell about the idea and circulated a petition among residents in support of the skate park.

All that effort paid off on Saturday when Rivera, city officials and residents gathered to dedicate the new skate park at the Chevy Chase Recreation Center.

“Skateboarding saved me during my youth and kept me out of trouble," said Rivera, a life-long Atwater Village resident, in a statement. "I want to help others in the same way.”

The 10,500-square-foot Chevy Chase Skate Park, which will also be open to BMX riders as well as skateboarders, includes includes banks, stairs, skate rails and other features. It's the city's 29th skate park.

In addition to the skate park, the grounds of the Chevy Chase Recreation were improved with 13 newly-planted trees; and new sidewalks with additional trees and security lighting around the perimeter of the facility.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

"Atwater Village should be very proud of this amenity, and the work we did together to make things come together so quickly," said O'Farrell.

The Chevy Chase Skate Park is at 4165 Chevy Chase Dr.