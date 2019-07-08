Atwater Village -- It was two years ago that Gerardo Rivera began a campaign bring a skate park to his North Atwater Village neighborhood. He approached Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell about the idea and circulated a petition among residents in support of the skate park.
All that effort paid off on Saturday when Rivera, city officials and residents gathered to dedicate the new skate park at the Chevy Chase Recreation Center.
“Skateboarding saved me during my youth and kept me out of trouble," said Rivera, a life-long Atwater Village resident, in a statement. "I want to help others in the same way.”
The 10,500-square-foot Chevy Chase Skate Park, which will also be open to BMX riders as well as skateboarders, includes includes banks, stairs, skate rails and other features. It's the city's 29th skate park.
In addition to the skate park, the grounds of the Chevy Chase Recreation were improved with 13 newly-planted trees; and new sidewalks with additional trees and security lighting around the perimeter of the facility.
"Atwater Village should be very proud of this amenity, and the work we did together to make things come together so quickly," said O'Farrell.
The Chevy Chase Skate Park is at 4165 Chevy Chase Dr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.