Atwater Village -- If you are planning on driving on the northbound 5 Freeway this morning, you better find an alternate route.
An overturned fuel tanker has prompted a SigAlert and the closure of all northbound lanes, reports the L.A. Fire Department and traffic reports.
The crash took place shortly after 7 am between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards.
However, all northbound traffic on the 5 Freeway is being diverted to the northbound 2 Freeway, says the CHP.
Also, the transition roads from the 2 Freeway to the northbound 5 have also been closed.
Expect the closure to last two hours, the CHP tweeted at 7:39 am.
"This will be an extended duration operation (multiple hours, exact timing unknown) while the required vehicles and equipment are brought in place to conduct the transfer of materials and the tanker is rendered safe to move," said the LAFD on Twitter.
Expect heavier traffic on surface streets in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley and Silver Lake.
There are no reports of injuries.
Clean-up is underway on NB I-5 north of Glendale Blvd where a tanker overturned and spilled fuel. All lanes of NB I-5 are closed. SB Route 2 connector to NB I-5 is closed too. Avoid the area. Use other routes. Updated info at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf pic.twitter.com/b4CobiEzFm— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 7, 2019
#TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of NB 5 Freeway in Atwater Village closed due to overturned tanker truck. https://t.co/MedgKjxepk— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 7, 2019
