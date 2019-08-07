Atwater Village -- If you are planning on driving on the northbound 5 Freeway this morning, you better find an alternate route.

An overturned fuel tanker has prompted a SigAlert and the closure of all northbound lanes, reports the L.A. Fire Department and traffic reports.

The crash took place shortly after 7 am between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards.

However, all northbound traffic on the 5 Freeway is being diverted to the northbound 2 Freeway, says the CHP.

Also, the transition roads from the 2 Freeway to the northbound 5 have also been closed.

Expect the closure to last two hours, the CHP tweeted at 7:39 am.

Update @ 1:45 pm All northbound lanes remain shut down. The CHP told City News Service that the truck driver crashed while trying to avoid slower-moving traffic. No other vehicles were involved and only a small amount of the 7,500 gallons of diesel was spilled on the roadway. The latest info from CHP now says lanes may reopen by 3 pm

"This will be an extended duration operation (multiple hours, exact timing unknown) while the required vehicles and equipment are brought in place to conduct the transfer of materials and the tanker is rendered safe to move," said the LAFD on Twitter.

Expect heavier traffic on surface streets in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley and Silver Lake.

There are no reports of injuries.

Clean-up is underway on NB I-5 north of Glendale Blvd where a tanker overturned and spilled fuel. All lanes of NB I-5 are closed. SB Route 2 connector to NB I-5 is closed too. Avoid the area. Use other routes. Updated info at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf pic.twitter.com/b4CobiEzFm — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 7, 2019