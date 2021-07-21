Atwater Village -- A person was killed Tuesday evening when the vehicle they were in was struck by a Union Pacific train.

Firefighters were called at 9:30 p.m. to 5331 San Fernando Road, near Wilson Avenue and the border with Glendale, and located the victim, who was trapped inside a vehicle, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said. The victim's age and gender were not known.

The crash, which is under investigation by LAFD, prompted closure of the train tracks in both directions in the vicinity of the crash.