5 Freeway and Glendale Blvd map

Google Maps

Atwater Village -- One person, possibly a homeless person, was killed this morning in a crash on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, according to preliminary information from the CHP.

The crash was reported about 2:10 a.m. near Glendale Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

The accident prompted the closure of the slow lane until further notice, the CHP said.

