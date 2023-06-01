Barbara Monderine-Williams

Atwater Village — It seems like a very Los Angeles thing, to combine baking with activism. But that’s been a hallmark of Barbara Monderine-Williams — whether from her work with Bakers Against Racism, her support of CARE’s Ukrainian Crisis Fund, or just baking a cake that says “Count every vote.”

Noting both her activism and entrepreneurship, Congressman Adam Schiff's office named Monderine-Williams one of the Women of the Year in California’s 30th Congressional District.

