Atwater Village — It seems like a very Los Angeles thing, to combine baking with activism. But that’s been a hallmark of Barbara Monderine-Williams — whether from her work with Bakers Against Racism, her support of CARE’s Ukrainian Crisis Fund, or just baking a cake that says “Count every vote.”
Noting both her activism and entrepreneurship, Congressman Adam Schiff's office named Monderine-Williams one of the Women of the Year in California’s 30th Congressional District.
"My reaction when I was named one of the Women of the Year?" Monderine-Williams said. "Disbelief and a lot of pride."
Her company's "One Cookie at a Time" fundraising program has taken in thousands of dollars over the years for various causes, including the ACLU, ActBlue, Black Voters Matter, Sante D'Or Foundation and, most recently, CARE's Ukrainian Crisis Fund.
The former music industry executive co-founded Auntie Em’s Kitchen in Eagle Rock in 2002 and the Villa Rose in Arcadia. A self-taught baker, she opened The Village Bakery and Cafe on Los Feliz Boulevard in September 2009 with her husband Richard.
“Some of my customers feel like part of my family,” she told The Eastsider in 2020. “It's hard in Los Angeles to find a place that has that strong neighborhood feeling, you know?”
