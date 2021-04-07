Atwater Village -- A man was killed this morning in a crash on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 2:10 a.m. near Glendale Boulevard, the CHP said.

UPDATE:

The victim was a 39-year-old Latino man who was homeless, according to the CHP and the County Coroner.

In initial reports to the CHP, a male pedestrian was seen walking within the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Glendale Boulevard. After officers were dispatched, another call came in saying the pedestrian had been struck, the CHP said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive man lying within the northbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The vehicle that struck the man had apparently left the scene. It was described as a white sedan.

The accident prompted the closure of the slow lane, the CHP said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is urged to contact the Central Los Angeles Area CHP at (213 744-2331 or (323) 259-3200.