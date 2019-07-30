Atwater Village -- A man was killed this morning after he walked onto the northbound 5 Freeway near Los Feliz Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle, said authorities.

The victim was described as a white older male who was homeless, said Officer Robert Manzano with the California Highway Patrol. He had no further details about the victim or how the collision took place.

The deadly crash, which happened at about 11:30 am, and the investigation that followed prompted a SigAlert and the closure of two freeway lanes south of Los Feliz Boulevard as well as the closure of the Glendale Boulevard onramp to the northbound 5 Freeway, according to the CHP.

The SigAlert was lifted at about 2 pm.