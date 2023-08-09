Map of Colorado and Edenhurst

Atwater Village -- A man suspected of leading officers on a chase in a stolen LADWP vehicle was shot and taken into custody Wednesday evening following a lengthy standoff.

The suspect rammed several patrol vehicles as he attempted to elude Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers before getting surrounded by authorities in the area of Edenhurst Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and barricading himself inside the vehicle,  ABC7 reported.

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider.

