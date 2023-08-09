Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Atwater Village -- A man suspected of leading officers on a chase in a stolen LADWP vehicle was shot and taken into custody Wednesday evening following a lengthy standoff.
The suspect rammed several patrol vehicles as he attempted to elude Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers before getting surrounded by authorities in the area of Edenhurst Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and barricading himself inside the vehicle, ABC7 reported.
Two SWAT vehicles arrived at the scene a short time later and boxed in the LADWP SUV. The vehicle had noticeable bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side door with no visible tires, KTLA reported.
Several gunshots were fired during the chase, but it is unclear who opened fire, ABC7 reported, citing information from police.
The suspect was taken into custody around 8:45 p.m.
At least three officers were injured after the suspect rammed their vehicles and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to a leg when officers fired at him, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference. The officers were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.
"An extremely dangerous ordeal with our people's lives & other jeopardized by an apparent crazed individual," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted. "Tremendous work by members of LAPD SWAT to safety resolve."
