Two women seated in chairs with pottery on shelves in background

Mary Gray & Annette Gutierrez who have run Potted for 18.5 years in Atwater Village. 

Atwater Village - It’s not that people haven’t been buying pots, plants, and other gardening items from Potted on Los Feliz Boulevard. In fact, after the store announced its liquidation sale on Thursday, May 11, the shelves were empty by the following Monday, said co-owner Annette Gutierrez.

But Gutierrez and her business partner Mary Gray plan on closing Potted by the end of June after 18-and-a-half years because … well, 18-and-a-half years is a while. And it’s not as if the economy has been a smooth ride recently, either.

