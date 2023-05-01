Atwater Village --  John Iacovelli, a renowned scenic designer for stage and screen, died last month at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer, the L.A. Times reported.

The Atwater Village resident was a beloved collaborator in the Los Angeles theatre community for many decades, with a career spanning more than 40 years and at least 300 stage productions.

