Atwater Village - A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't belong to the store.

Instead, every rack at reDress on Glendale Boulevard is rented out by individuals. The clothing they sell is their own - dresses, tops, pants, sweaters, shoes, and accessories. Rack renters write descriptions and set prices.

On one rack hangs a sleeveless black dress designed by Valerie Bertinelli (remember her?) selling for $25. Near the dressing rooms, a pair of golden Jimmy Choo peep-toe metallic heels are priced at $75, next to purple Nike Mamba Mentality sneakers with teal laces, used hardly if at all. Price: $200.

Consignment shops are nothing new. But renting a rack to sell your stuff is a new approach, at least in the U.S. In Finland, where the reDress owners hail from, the concept has been around for a long time. Similar shops also exist in other parts of Europe, said co-owner Kati Kanerva.

“We are encouraging people to recycle their good quality preloved clothing and help the world be a bit more sustainable,” Kanerva said, “by offering a place where people can easily sell their clothes.”

She took a moment to point out that the black boots she was wearing were bought from one of the renters. Hey, Kanerva works there. She gets first pick.

Kanerva said all 50 racks in the store were quickly booked after its grand opening last month. Renters pay $99 a week and 15% commission on sales. Some renters say they recouped their money quickly.

“By the third day, I think I already made over $500,” said Gwen Nable. She initially rented for a week, then extended the lease, bringing in more clothing to restock as items were sold. A lot of it was already vintage when she bought it, or was from local designers like Cultura en tu Ropa or Patchouli Nomad.

And then, of course, while she was in the store anyway, she bought a dress from one of the other racks.