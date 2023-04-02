Atwater Village -- I find my ukulele in the back of the cluttered bedroom closet.
“Wake up,” I order the inanimate object, really talking to myself. “Let’s see if music can come out of you again.”
It’s been eight years since I picked up the stringed instrument when I took beginner lessons in East Hollywood at Barnsdall Art Park. Today, I’m checking out a ukulele group in Atwater Village. The Plucking Strummers formed in 2010 and I was told they welcomed beginners to seasoned players.
Still, I worry: could I remember the chords? Could I stretch my stubby fingers into those shapes without damaging a nerve? I started this musical endeavor with my ukulele the year my mother was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer; I thought it would help me deal with watching her slow demise. It did. But after she passed, I put the instrument away.
On a sunny Saturday morning, with uke in the backseat, I drive to the Christ Church of Los Angeles in Atwater Village. It's a cozy atmosphere: high ceiling, padded pews and a roaming church cat. (The uke group is non-denominational and not affiliated with the church.)
The first hour is a beginner/fundamental session. As directing member Susanna Sandke puts us through finger exercises, I settle in a pew. Then an instruction on rhythm and beat, advising us: “Don’t be afraid to make a loud sound – even if it’s wrong.” Already, my hand is cramping but I shake it off.
As we strum, Sandke tells us to “Listen to the rhythm and then feel it.” I look around at older folk playing, but I also see fresh faces. At the break, I find a young adult, Alli Colyer from Silver Lake, who tells me she “dabbled with ukulele” and found this group about a year and a half ago. “It’s great to learn from each other,” she says.
For the second hour, energetic Lars Gruber leads us through a series of Motown tunes – “My Guy,” “Just My Imagination” – that players had a few weeks to practice. “Don’t worry about being right; just have fun,” whispers the group’s director, Gene Mazzarti, to me with a reassuring smile.
I’m lost in the sheet music for many of the songs, but I notice my left hand is making familiar chords while my right is flowing a little bit easier across the strings.
Performance is the last session, with members opting to play in front of the group. First is Colyer, who performs a contemporary song from the Cranberries. It’s her second solo, and after she’s done, applause rings to the rafters. Colyer beams as she heads back to her seat.
Other players and songs - jazz classics, the Ukrainian national anthem and a toe-tapping ditty with kazoo accompaniment – also bring cheers. It’s a fitting way to wrap up the morning.
As we pack up, players greet me and encourage me to return. Singing and playing/learning music in a communal setting feels good for the soul. Making music can be therapeutic, powerful, and peaceful; this morning, it's also good ol' fashion fun.
