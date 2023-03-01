Atwater Village -- After more than 17 years in Sunset Junction, Secret Headquarters has found a new home in Atwater Village, the popular purveyor of comic book culture told the Eastsider.
Secret Headquarters is moving to 3137 Glendale Blvd., the former location of the art workshop space A Place to Create. The new site will neighbor McCalls Meat & Fish Co., which is relocating to Atwater after 13 years in Los Feliz.
The store’s original Silver Lake location on Sunset Boulevard saw a massive rent hike last summer that co-owner Dave Pifer characterized as "bonkers." The comic book store found a home nearby at 4002 Santa Monica but ran into an ADA compliance issue and had to close on January 14.
Pifer hopes to have the new space up and running as soon as possible, but realistically is looking at April or May.
“I’m excited to be there,” Pifer said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be a great mix of our current customers and a whole brand new crew of people, too.”
