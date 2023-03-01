Video of snow, taken today at 12:56 p.m., at the 2700 block of Fletcher Drive, Atwater Village. 

Snow. It might have been only a few flakes or a brief flurry, but residents from Atwater Village and Echo Park to El Sereno and Lincoln Heights reported seeing snow fall this afternoon. 

The uncharacteristic flurries came with strong winds that sent a large tree crashing onto an administrative building on the Barlow Hospital campus near Elysian Park and another across Figueroa Street in Highland Park. There were no injuries.

Fallen tree near Barlow Hospital

A fallen tree that pierced the roof of an administrative building on the Barlow Hospital campus.
Worker stands next to trunk of pine tree that fell at Barlow Hospital

