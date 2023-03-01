Snow. It might have been only a few flakes or a brief flurry, but residents from Atwater Village and Echo Park to El Sereno and Lincoln Heights reported seeing snow fall this afternoon.
The uncharacteristic flurries came with strong winds that sent a large tree crashing onto an administrative building on the Barlow Hospital campus near Elysian Park and another across Figueroa Street in Highland Park. There were no injuries.
Meanwhile, L.A. DWP crews have been struggling to restore power, with outages reported in Boyle Heights, Montecito Heights, Silver Lake and numerous other neighborhoods. In Glassell Park, more than 2,800 were without power early this evening, according the utility's outage page. Power is not expected to be restored until Thursday in many cases.
Videos of snow have been plentiful online, including from Atwater Village, where Luis Lopez of Luis Lopez Automotive posted footage from his Fletcher Drive shop, just before 1 p.m. today.
Lopez said it was the first time he ever saw it snow in Atwater Village. Heck, it was the first time he saw snow come down anywhere. In his life.
“It sounds so sad,” Lopez laughed. “I never even went to Big Bear.”
Video has also turned up from Elysian Valley, at the Suay Sew Shop on Knox Avenue, with specks of snow prominent on a woman's sweater.
In Glassell Park, Melissa Toohey posted a video of a dog named Pretzel romping around a yard as snowflakes drifted to the ground. "It's snowing ... in Los Angeles," she said. "Wow!"
It came down as well on Park Drive in Echo Park. It was the first time resident Robin Blackman had ever seen snow in the area. But most of it, aside from a few crystals, didn't survive the descent, she said
"It melted so quickly. It was so ridiculous," Blackman said. "It was just sort of flittering in the sky, and by the time it hit, it melted.”
Less fun was the towering pine tree that fell on a Barlow Hospital building near Elysian Park, which pierced the roof with a small branch, said Barlow spokesperson Julia Shimizu.
No one was hurt, and the neighboring hospital structure was not damaged. But the workers in the building that was hit by the tree "were terrified," Shimizu said.
