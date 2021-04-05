Griffith Park - A man was killed early this morning when a car crashed off the side of an offramp from the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway near Griffith Park.

Haroutioun Shahbazian, 48, of Glendale was fatally injured in the crash, which was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at Colorado Street, according to the coroner's office and the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP that a white Nissan hit the trees on the side of the offramp. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.