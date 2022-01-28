Atwater Village -- A Glendale Boulevard jewelry store has a message for vandals: "You can't steal our joy!"

That's part of the message spray-painted on the plywood covering the broken front window at MaeMae Jewelry. The front window was shattered early January 17 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It is unclear if it was a failed burglary or simply vandalism. Nothing was stolen from the hand-crafted jewelry and gift shop. Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.

Security video shows a man throwing a rock through the window. The store's alarm scared off the would-be burglar, leaving broken glass and a mess.

Store manager Amanda Rodil Hua says the store is talking with contractors and hopes to replace the glass next week. That broken window has moved up remodeling plans, she added.

Spirits remain up at MaeMae as evidenced by the message on the plywood: “Sticks & stones Mae break our window, but U can’t steal our joy!”

“We look on the bright side. Nobody was hurt, nothing was taken,” Rodil Hua said.