Three men suspected in connection with a series of home invasions and robberies in Atwater Village, North Hollywood and Tarzana were in custody.

Police said they believed two of the suspects were involved in a Feb. 13 home/invasion robbery in the 3900 block of Edenhurst Avenue in Atwater Village.

In the Atwater Village case, the suspects allegedly followed the victims from West Hollywood to their short-term rental. Two suspects forced their way inside the home shortly after the victims entered.

The suspects, one of whom witnesses said was armed with a handgun, demanded the victims' jewelry, police said. The suspects left with high-value jewelry and other property. The victims were not injured.

Deja Childress, 34, of Ontario, Savion Jefferson, 32, of Los Angeles and Terry McGee, 27, of Los Angeles were arrested Sunday by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division and charged with suspicion of a home invasion/robbery on Sunday in the 4300 block of Gayle Drive in Tarzana, police said.

During their investigation, detectives served search warrants in Los Angeles and Ontario, where they recovered six handguns and one assault rifle.

The victims in the Tarzana case were sleeping in the residence being used as a short-term rental when four suspects allegedly entered the home through the rear door. At least two of the suspects were armed. The victims were awakened by the suspects, who demanded their high-value jewelry, police said.

One victim was severely beaten by the suspects during the invasion, who escaped with jewelry and other valuable property, police said.

Police said they believed two of the suspects in the Tarzana case were also involved a Nov. 29 robbery on Case Avenue and Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood, where a victim who had spent the night at a club in Hollywood was shot in the foot and robbed of his jewelry.

Anyone with information or video regarding these cases is urged to call detectives at 213-486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.