Atwater Village — About four years after declaring “No Sleep ’til Brooklyn,” the Beastie Boys set up a recording studio on the second floor of 3218-3222 Glendale Blvd.

The Beastie Boys recorded their third album — as well as parts of their fourth and fifth -- here at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Larga Avenue, music that brought them back from the commercial failure of their second album, “Paul's Boutique.”

RIP MCA

RIP "MCA."

