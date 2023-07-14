Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Atwater Village— About four years after declaring “No Sleep ’til Brooklyn,” the Beastie Boys set up a recording studio on the second floor of 3218-3222 Glendale Blvd.
The Beastie Boys recorded their third album — as well as parts of their fourth and fifth -- here at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Larga Avenue, music that brought them back from the commercial failure of their second album, “Paul's Boutique.”
This was back in 1990, when a recording engineer named Mario Caldato Jr. suggested they build out their own space to save themselves the hourly charges of professional studios, according to freelance reporterEric Drucker.So Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Adam "MCA" Yauch, and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz found themselves a “no-name studio," in the words ofG-Son,a company that now occupies the space.
The Beasties would also regularly eat at a cheap Italian place across the street from the studio, according toFlood Magazine. The eatery was called Nonni, now the location of Hail Mary Pizza.
The boys also apparently went to Netty’s take-out at 1700 Silver Lake Blvd. (now the site of Yakuza Sushi) because the band did a throwaway song called“Netty’s Girl”about a woman who worked there, Drucker said. It featured perfectly dreadful vocals from Diamond, a musical core from “Hey There, Lonely Girl,” anda video filmed partly on Echo Park Lake.
The group also recorded tracks there for two more albums -- “Ill Communication” and “Hello Nasty.” But by album six in 2004, they were back in New York. The last Beastie Boys album came out in 2011, a year before Yauch died of cancer at age 47.
G-SONnow uses the former studio area as art space for events, classes, exhibits, and so on, according to its managing director Sara Silkin. But there is a recording studio -- run by another company -- where the Beasties used to have their offices, Silkin said. And the building hasa memorial mural of Yauch’s facegazing out onto Larga Avenue.
