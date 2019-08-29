The North Atwater Bridge: A new (and car-free) landmark rises above the L.A. River

Atwater Village - Construction of the North Atwater Bridge over the L.A. River seems to be moving along. Where once it consisted of just a single, crooked white tower, it now has the bones of a span in place, according to photos in the Daily News and Streetsblog. This includes the 125-foot high "mast" and suspension cables.

The 300-foot-long, cable-stayed bridge is scheduled to be finished later this year. Located about a half-mile north of Los Feliz Boulevard, it is designed to carry pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians -- not motor vehicles -- over the L.A. River.

This bridge was originally supposed to be paid for entirely with private funds and was to be turned over to the city at no cost. But the private funding wasn’t enough to cover it, once the estimated costs of the project tripled.

Landowner and philanthropist Morton La Kretz pledged $4.75 million for the bridge when officials announced plans for the structure in 2011. That was supposed to cover most of the bridge’s cost. However, the most recent estimates indicate that the bridge will cost more than $16 million, leaving taxpayers to pay for the rest.

The North Atwater bridge is part of a bridge-building boom in this section of the L.A. River. But none of the spans are intended for motor vehicles. Instead, the new spans are intended for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians.

Bridge Building Boom Construction is underway or just about to begin on a trio of bridges in the Glendale Narrows section of the L.A. River. None are intended for motor vehicles. North Atwater MultiModal Bridge Red Car Pedestrian Bridge Taylor Yard Bikeway & Pedestrian Bridge