ATWATER VILLAGE -- Three persons who were stranded on an island in the rain-swollen L.A. River were rescued this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
A 33-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were reported stuck on an island near Acresite Street at about 9:30 am as water rose around the site during this morning's rain. A third person tried to help but became stranded as well, said the LAFD.
The department's swift water rescue units pulled all three safely to shore.
The two persons who were originally stranded were treated and transported for hypothermia and other minor injuries, said LAFD. The third person declined to be transported to a medical facility.
This story was updated at 12:07 pm with new information from LAFD
Update: A man and a woman have been rescued from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River https://t.co/2ikKEh4fHi pic.twitter.com/sMAeVO8dmO— KTLA (@KTLA) May 16, 2019
