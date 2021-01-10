Boyle Heights -- An argument outside a building ended in gunfire Saturday evening, leaving one man dead and another man and a woman critically wounded, police said.
The shooting occurred at 8:50 p.m. in front of 703 N. Fickett St. according to Officer D. Orris at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Orris said.
The suspect fled and remained at large, he said.
It's the second homicide of the year in Boyle Heights. Last week, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a park.
BREAKING: Newschopper4 over the scene of a shooting in #BoyleHeights. LAFD and LAPD says multiple people shot. We are working to gather more information. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/8QT0SKjhSp— Katherine Picazo (@KatNBCLA) January 10, 2021
