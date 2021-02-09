Boyle Heights - Authorities today sought public help to find a 12-year-old girl who has gone missing.
Myli Gramajo was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday leaving her home in the 200 block of Park Paseo Lane, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
She is Hispanic, 5-feet tall, weighs about 85 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
