Boyle Heights - Two hundred new trees, 15,000-square-feet of sidewalks, 2,000 -feet of new fencing, and a lot of new lighting - those are the changes coming to Hollenbeck Park.

More than $8 million worth of repairs and improvements are headed to the 130-year-old park, with almost $5 million of that granted through the Caltrans, according to City Councilmember Kevin De Leon and other officials, who held a press conference at the park today.

“Your ZIP Code shouldn’t have to define the fact that get access to Mother Nature,” Councilmember Kevin De Leon said, noting that access to parks has not been equal throughout the city.

Greg Spotts from the city’s Bureau of Street Services provided the specifics of the about the upcoming renovations, noting it will involve laying in a new sidewalk along the west side of South St. Louis Street between 6th and 4th Streets, where there are currently only a few sections of paved walkway. That section of the road will also get pedestrian-scale lighting.

Fencing is also planned along the wall of the adjacent 5 Freeway, where trash occasionally spills over into the park.

The nearby freeway, which crosses over the south end of the park's lake, is also the reason why money for the park is coming from the state’s transportation department, according to Tony Tavares, the Caltrans director for District 7. The money came from the $1.1 billion Clean California Initiative - specifically the $70 million of that fund going to underserved communities in L.A. County.

“We’re trying to beautify California - and that includes not only the highway right-of-way but it also includes the communities and the neighborhoods adjacent to our freeways.”

The grant requires completing the improvements within the next two years, according to Shirley Lau, also from the Bureau of Street Services.

An even larger renovation of the park and its signature lake is also in the works but has faced several delays in securing funding.